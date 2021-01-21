CLEMSON WOMEN: Seminoles outlast Tigers in OT

Early on, Washington knocked down a couple of jump shots, and Robinson completed a 3-point play, featuring a hard-fought layup. Hank put Clemson up 14-13 soon after that by sinking a go-ahead jumper. At the end of the hotly contested first quarter, Florida State led 23-18. Elliott scored the Tigers’ final four points of the opening period, and she kept that momentum at the start of the second quarter. Not long after netting a trey, Elliott stole the ball and laid it in, giving the Tigers a 25-23 edge. FSU took a 37-33 lead into halftime and increased its lead over the course of the third quarter.

At the 7:07 mark of the third quarter, Mikayla Hayes scored a putback layup that trimmed Clemson’s deficit to three points. A jumper by Hank closed out the third-quarter scoring, but the Seminoles sported a 59-49 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Tigers went on a 6-0 run to begin the fourth period, and a 3-point play by Washington with 6:43 remaining pulled Clemson to within one of Florida State. Spray gave the Tigers their first lead of the second half when she drained a three-ball with 4:10 on the game clock. Tylar Bennett, who finished with three blocks, helped set up the trey by blocking an FSU shot on the previous possession.