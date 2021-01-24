Clemson women hold off Syracuse in OT

CLEMSON (AP) — Kendall Spray scored 24 points with seven 3-pointers, Amari Robinson added 23 points and short-handed Clemson upended No. 23 Syracuse 86-77 in overtime Sunday after blowing a 25-point halftime lead.

The Tigers were outscored 23-9 in the third quarter and 20-9 in the fourth before scoring 16 points in overtime to end a four-game losing streak and beat the Orange for the first time ever in 10 tries.

Delicia Washington scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Clemson (9-5, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Hannah Hank matched her career-high with 15 points, plus eight rebounds.

Tigers coach Amanda Butler chose not to play two starters, freshman leading scorer Gabby Elliott (14.2) and top shot blocker Tyler Bennett (31). Only eight players saw action.

Kiara Lewis scored 25 points with eight rebounds and Emily Engstler added 17 and nine for the Orange (7-3, 4-3).

Syracuse goes home to play Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Panthers play at Clemson on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0