CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A matchup between Clemson and Virginia on Thursday saw the Cavaliers pull away from the Tigers down the stretch.
In the end, Clemson lost 70-54 at John Paul Jones Arena.
Clemson (7-16, 3-9) shot 38 percent from the field and out-rebounded Virginia (10-13, 5-7) 34-32. However, the Cavaliers were 44.4 percent from the floor and knocked down six 3-pointers and 16 free throws. The Tigers connected on three treys and made 13 free throws.
Amari Robinson led Clemson with 19 points and eight rebounds. Robinson was 7-for-8 at the charity stripe, and she also tallied five steals. Kobi Thornton totaled 15 points and six boards, and Destiny Thomas chipped in nine points to go along with her three assists and three rebounds. Virginia's Jocelyn Willoughby scored a game-high 21 points.
The Tigers will begin a three-game homestand on Sunday, Feb. 9, when the Boston College Eagles (12-10, 5-6) take the court at Littlejohn Coliseum for an ACC tilt at noon.
