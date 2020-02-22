Clemson softball is the real deal in first season

The Clemson softball team finished last weekend by winning all four games in its Big Ten/ACC Challenge. They outscored Maryland and Michigan State by a total of 36 to 8 over those four games.
The Lady Tigers then dropped back-to-back one-run losses early in the week to UNC Greensboro and Villanova. On Friday, Clemson won 10-1 in just 5 innings against Troy. Saturday Clemson will play Oakland at 1 p.m. in Kissimmee, Florida, before taking on Stetson at 3:30 p.m.
This inaugural Tigers team is not just for show, as they come ready to play and compete in every game. There is a ton of energy and excitement around Clemson's inaugural softball team and much of that has to do with the fact that three dominant players have emerged in Logan Caymol, Valerie Cagle and Marissa Giumbarda.
Clemson swept ACC Player and Pitcher of the Week honors, with Cagle tabbed the ACC Player of the Week, and Caymol tabbed the ACC Pitcher of the Week. Giumbarda then homered twice in Friday's win against Troy.
Logan Caymol
Logan Caymol has been in the news a lot this month as she pitched a complete-game no-hitter against Western Carolina in the second game of Clemson’s home-opening doubleheader. Since that game, she has emerged as the ace pitcher with a current 5-1 record and a 2.96 ERA to go with 38 total strikeouts so far this season. The redshirt freshman was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week for her efforts.
With her talent also comes a humble spirit as she admits she could not have success on the field alone.
“I didn't even know I had a no-hitter until after the game,” said Caymol. “You can't have a no-hitter without an amazing defense and an amazing catcher. So I'm thankful for them.”
Caymol is a dominant pitcher but has admitted that hitting is not her strength. However, where she lacks, Valerie Cagle and Marissa Giumbarda have excelled this year.
Valerie Cagle
Cagle is a true freshman and rotates around the diamond frequently playing in the outfield, infield and serving as the No. 2 pitcher for the Tigers. Before coming to Clemson she hit.525 and had 80 strikeouts on her travel team. The Yorktown, Virginia native currently has a 3.17 ERA with 29 strikeouts and a batting slash line of .350/.409/.750 with 5 home runs.
Marissa Giumbarda
Marissa Giumbarda was already a well-known college softball player in the Upstate of South Carolina before coming to the Tigers.
She transferred to Clemson from Furman University where she became the sixth Paladin in program history to earn SoCon Player of the Year honors. She was a standout hitter leading the SoCon with 16 total home runs and amassing a conference-best 104 total bases in 49 games. Her current stat line is .294 (average)/.415 (on-base percentage)/.794 (slugging percentage) with 5 home runs.
With talent in the circle and at the plate, including a wealth of freshmen and other talented players currently on the roster, and it's obvious the Tigers are ready to compete.
Head coach John Rittman built this team for more than just an inaugural show. The program is good from the start and looking to get better.