Clemson softball is the real deal in first season

The Clemson softball team finished last weekend by winning all four games in its Big Ten/ACC Challenge. They outscored Maryland and Michigan State by a total of 36 to 8 over those four games.

The Lady Tigers then dropped back-to-back one-run losses early in the week to UNC Greensboro and Villanova. On Friday, Clemson won 10-1 in just 5 innings against Troy. Saturday Clemson will play Oakland at 1 p.m. in Kissimmee, Florida, before taking on Stetson at 3:30 p.m.

This inaugural Tigers team is not just for show, as they come ready to play and compete in every game. There is a ton of energy and excitement around Clemson's inaugural softball team and much of that has to do with the fact that three dominant players have emerged in Logan Caymol, Valerie Cagle and Marissa Giumbarda.

Clemson swept ACC Player and Pitcher of the Week honors, with Cagle tabbed the ACC Player of the Week, and Caymol tabbed the ACC Pitcher of the Week. Giumbarda then homered twice in Friday's win against Troy.

Logan Caymol