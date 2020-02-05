Ajou Ajou, wr, 6-3, 210, Brooks, Canada

Sergio Allen, ilb, 6-0, 217, Fort Valley, Ga.

Demarkcus Bowman, rb, 5-10, 191, Lakeland, Fla.

Bryan Bresee, dt, 6-5, 290, Damascus, Md.

Demonte Capehart, dt, 6-4, 295, Hartsville, S.C.

Fred Davis II, cb, 6-0, 192, Jacksonville, Fla.

Sage Ennis, te, 6-4, 220, Tallahassee, Fla.

Malcolm Greene, s, 5-10, 180, Highland Springs, Va.

Trent Howard, og, 6-3, 283, Birmingham, Ala.

Mitchell Mayes, og, 6-3, 306, Raleigh, N.C.

RJ Mickens, s, 6-0, 197, Southlake, Texas

Myles Murphy, sde, 6-5, 260, Powder Springs, Ga.

Walker Parks, ot, 6-5, 275, Lexington, Ky.

Kobe Pryor, rb, 5-10, 205, Cedartown, Ga.

Trenton Simpson, olb, 6-3, 224, Charlotte, N.C.

Kevin Swint, ilb, 6-2, 243, Carrollton, Ga.

Paul Tchio, og, 6-5, 299, Alpharetta, Ga.

Bryn Tucker, og, 6-5, 305, Knoxville, Tenn.

DJ Uiagalelei, pro, 6-4, 246, Bellflower, Calif.

Tyler Venables, s, 5-10, 191, Central, S.C.

E.J. Williams, wr, 6-3, 188, Phenix City, Ala.

John Williams, ot, 6-5, 270, Canton, Ga.

Tre Williams, dt, 6-2, 306, Washington, District of Columbia

