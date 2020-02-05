Ajou Ajou, wr, 6-3, 210, Brooks, Canada
Sergio Allen, ilb, 6-0, 217, Fort Valley, Ga.
Demarkcus Bowman, rb, 5-10, 191, Lakeland, Fla.
Bryan Bresee, dt, 6-5, 290, Damascus, Md.
Demonte Capehart, dt, 6-4, 295, Hartsville, S.C.
Fred Davis II, cb, 6-0, 192, Jacksonville, Fla.
Sage Ennis, te, 6-4, 220, Tallahassee, Fla.
Malcolm Greene, s, 5-10, 180, Highland Springs, Va.
Trent Howard, og, 6-3, 283, Birmingham, Ala.
Mitchell Mayes, og, 6-3, 306, Raleigh, N.C.
RJ Mickens, s, 6-0, 197, Southlake, Texas
Myles Murphy, sde, 6-5, 260, Powder Springs, Ga.
Walker Parks, ot, 6-5, 275, Lexington, Ky.
Kobe Pryor, rb, 5-10, 205, Cedartown, Ga.
Trenton Simpson, olb, 6-3, 224, Charlotte, N.C.
Kevin Swint, ilb, 6-2, 243, Carrollton, Ga.
Paul Tchio, og, 6-5, 299, Alpharetta, Ga.
Bryn Tucker, og, 6-5, 305, Knoxville, Tenn.
DJ Uiagalelei, pro, 6-4, 246, Bellflower, Calif.
Tyler Venables, s, 5-10, 191, Central, S.C.
E.J. Williams, wr, 6-3, 188, Phenix City, Ala.
John Williams, ot, 6-5, 270, Canton, Ga.
Tre Williams, dt, 6-2, 306, Washington, District of Columbia
