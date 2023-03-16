CLEMSON — Morehead State announced its lingering presence with 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior Mark Freeman sitting on the scorer’s table at Littlejohn Coliseum, amused by his pesky deeds.

Freeman had just swiped the basketball from Clemson guard Chase Hunter, retrieving it in mid-air and bouncing it off of Hunter’s foot before falling out of bounds. He redeemed his effort on the other end, pivoting enthusiastically in the post before Freeman pinged two points off the backboard.

The next possession, Freeman pulled up from the free throw line and cut what had been a sizeable Clemson lead to just two points at half.

“First thing (coach Brad Brownell) said is you gotta respect the game,” Clemson senior Hunter Tyson said. “You get up like that, like we did in the first half, maybe took our foot off the gas. You just can’t do that.”

This isn’t the March Madness the Tigers wanted to be in, playing in a half-empty Littlejohn Coliseum as a No. 1 seed in the NIT. And Clemson was reminded, midway through a 68-64 loss in the first round of the tournament, that opponents in the NIT weren’t going to sympathetically give way to a team unceremoniously snubbed from the NCAA tournament.

Morehead State (22-11) was pesky. Clemson (23-11) seemed somewhat in a haze, and it played into the hands of the Ohio Valley Conference’s regular season champions. The Tigers were one-and-done in the NIT, losing just their second game at home all season, the other by four to NCAA 5-seed Miami.

Tyson hit his lone 3 amid a 10-0 run for Clemson to open the game. The Tigers held a 29-14 lead on the strength of a 12-of-21 effort from the field.

But that lead dwindled, as Clemson hit one of its last 11 shots to end the half. The Eagles went into the locker room on an 18-5 run, trailing just 34-32.

Shots weren’t falling, and as the Tigers held a 50-47 lead, and one of the Eagles’ active hands poked at Josh Beadle’s dribble and the ball careened out of bounds, Brownell called timeout to try and let his team regroup.

It was a rare occasion where Brownell felt like his team succumbed to the pressure.

“I couldn’t get them to relax, I tried,” Brownell said. “But there was a clear struggle offensively, and it wasn’t like we were turning the ball over a bunch. We just couldn’t make a shot.”