Clemson-N.C. State game notes

• Thomas recorded his first full sack of the season in the second quarter, pushing his career total into double digits. He now sits at 11.5 career sacks.

• Thomas added another sack in the second quarter, stripping the ball for his third career forced fumble. It was Thomas’ first forced fumble since Nov. 28 last season against Pitt.

• The fumble was recovered by defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, his first career fumble recovery.

• Safety Nolan Turner recorded his second career sack in the third quarter. It was his first since the third game of his now 56-game career at Louisville in 2017.

• Clemson stopped a two-point conversion attempt in the second overtime. Opponents are now 1-for-16 on two-point attempts against Clemson in the Dabo Swinney era.

• Punter Will Spiers started his 60th game to add to his school record for career starts. Wide receiver/holder Will Swinney's career total as Clemson's primary holder parallels Spiers' run as starting punter.

• Spiers recorded a season-long 52-yard punt in the second quarter, and then exceeded that with a 53-yard punt in the third quarter.