Clemson game notes frpm Saturday

• Spiers converted a fourth-and-3 on a fake punt with a six-yard rush in the second quarter. It was the third career first down to which he’s contributed but his first via rush. Spiers threw for a first down on a fake punt in 2017 and threw for one last week in his role as an emergency quarterback.

• Syracuse scored on a 39-yard interception return for touchdown in the second quarter. It ended a streak of 15 full games in which Clemson had not allowed a single point off of turnovers. The streak covered more than a calendar year, dating to Sept. 28, 2019. Clemson’s defense still has not surrendered any points off turnovers since that date, as the seven points off turnovers surrendered Saturday were given up by the offense.

• Clemson played its 20th game all-time while ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, the 15th-most since the poll's inception in 1936. It was Dabo Swinney's 19th game coached at No. 1, tying him with Jim Tressel for 17th all-time.

• Clemson has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in every contest against Syracuse all-time, including a Top 3 ranking in seven of its eight most recent matchups with the Orange since 2013.

• Captains for the contest were tight end J.C. Chalk, defensive end K.J. Henry, wide receiver Cornell Powell and safety Elijah Turner.