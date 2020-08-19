Clemson football to host The Citadel in lone non-conference contest

CLEMSON — Clemson announced Wednesday that it has finalized its non-conference football contest scheduled for Sept. 19, as the Tigers will host The Citadel Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.
The teams had initially been scheduled to play on Nov. 14. Earlier this month, the ACC announced its updated schedule for 2020, featuring 10 games against conference opponents and one game against a non-conference foe.
The contest gives Clemson six home games at Memorial Stadium in 2020. Clemson has hosted at least six home games in each of the last 20 seasons, dating to the 2000 campaign. Clemson has hosted an in-state FCS opponent every year since 2007 as part of its current scheduling philosophy.
"We are extremely excited that we were able to keep The Citadel on our schedule for 2020, as annually hosting an FCS opponent from the state of South Carolina remains a key point of our scheduling philosophy," Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "We are grateful to both the ACC and The Citadel for their interest and hard work in preserving this non-conference game for our student-athletes, the Clemson community and the state of South Carolina."
The game will be Clemson's home opener after the team opens the season on the road at Wake Forest on Sept. 12. Both Clemson and The Citadel will adhere to competition testing protocols set forth by the ACC Medical Advisory Group.
The contest will be the 39th all-time between the two programs, dating to Clemson's 17-0 win against The Citadel in the teams' first meeting in 1909.
Clemson has won each of the last 17 meetings, including most recently a 61-3 win in 2017, holding a 32-5-1 edge in the all-time series.
A majority of Clemson fans have said they would be “comfortable” going to football games this fall, according to a survey sent out to season ticket holders the past two months.
Eighty-three percent of those who responded to a university survey said they would feel comfortable coming to games this fall with social distancing measures in place, according to Radakovich. He reported to the Clemson board of trustees that 8,500 of the targeted 12,000 people responded to the survey.
Radakovich said they have been working on a variety of models in place to have fans at Memorial Stadium.
Although the Southeastern Conference has released fan attendance protocols, the ACC has yet to release such guidelines. Also, venue capacity limits are set by the state of South Carolina.
