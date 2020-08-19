Clemson football to host The Citadel in lone non-conference contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CLEMSON — Clemson announced Wednesday that it has finalized its non-conference football contest scheduled for Sept. 19, as the Tigers will host The Citadel Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.

The teams had initially been scheduled to play on Nov. 14. Earlier this month, the ACC announced its updated schedule for 2020, featuring 10 games against conference opponents and one game against a non-conference foe.

The contest gives Clemson six home games at Memorial Stadium in 2020. Clemson has hosted at least six home games in each of the last 20 seasons, dating to the 2000 campaign. Clemson has hosted an in-state FCS opponent every year since 2007 as part of its current scheduling philosophy.

"We are extremely excited that we were able to keep The Citadel on our schedule for 2020, as annually hosting an FCS opponent from the state of South Carolina remains a key point of our scheduling philosophy," Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "We are grateful to both the ACC and The Citadel for their interest and hard work in preserving this non-conference game for our student-athletes, the Clemson community and the state of South Carolina."