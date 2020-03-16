CLEMSON FOOTBALL: COVID-19 impacts Tigers' process

As for who will be most affected, it's hard to believe that any group will be more impacted than the young freshmen who were just beginning to find their footing on this team.

From what the coaches and upperclassmen have said, most of the mid-year enrollees were making an immediate impact that was difficult to overlook. For those young men, they will have to wait for five months to continue to make impressions on the practice field.

On the positive side, there will be plenty of time for players that are dealing with injuries this spring, like Justyn Ross, Derion Kendrick and others, to get fully healthy. Luckily for the Tigers, no player is dealing with serious injuries and looks to be full-go for August. As was reported on Wednesday, Ross is dealing with "stinger symptoms," and Kendrick has been nursing a hamstring injury for much of this spring session. These five months off should give those players the necessary time to heal.

This is an unprecedented time for Clemson football and all of Clemson athletics.

But if there is anyone who can guide a group of young men through uncharted waters, it's Dabo Swinney.

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson

