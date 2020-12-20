Clemson Earns First-Ever Home Victory Over Notre Dame

CLEMSON — Closing out the 2020 portion of their schedule rather emphatically, the Tigers routed the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Clemson produced four double-digit scorers in the 78-55 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum. Led by Gabby Elliott and her game-high 17 points, the Tigers defeated the Fighting Irish at home for the first time in program history.

Rebounding was integral to Clemson's (8-1, 3-1) success on the afternoon, as the Tigers won the rebounding battle 50-36 and gave up just nine offensive boards to Notre Dame (3-4, 1-2). The Tigers shot 40.6 percent from the floor, while the Fighting Irish accrued a field goal percentage of 36.8. Clemson connected on 16 free throws and six 3-pointers and tallied 13 assists. Furthermore, the Tigers forced 17 turnovers and recorded 32 points in the paint and 27 points off the bench.

Elliott's 17 points came via 6-for-12 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 shooting at the charity stripe. She also corralled four rebounds. Amari Robinson, who scored 11 points, was Clemson's leading rebounder with nine boards, and Kendall Spray amassed 11 points, as well. Delicia Washington tabbed 10 points to go along with her four assists, and Hannah Hank registered seven rebounds. Notre Dame's Destinee Walker scored a team-high 14 points.