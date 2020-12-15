 Skip to main content
Clemson-Carolina hoops postponed
Clemson-Carolina hoops postponed

basketball, 2019

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin meets with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell before their game in Clemson on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

 BART BOATWRIGHT, Sideline Carolina

Clemson-Carolina hoops postponed

Due to the positive COVID-19 tests within the South Carolina men's basketball program, Saturday's scheduled contest vs. Clemson is being postponed with the potential of rescheduling for a future date to be determined.

South Carolina's next scheduled contest is a home matchup vs. South Carolina State on Dec. 23. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

The Tigers jumped back into the AP Top 25 this week and stand at No. 24 in the country. Clemson has won its first five contests with four coming against Power 5 programs.

