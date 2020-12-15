Clemson-Carolina hoops postponed

Due to the positive COVID-19 tests within the South Carolina men's basketball program, Saturday's scheduled contest vs. Clemson is being postponed with the potential of rescheduling for a future date to be determined.

South Carolina's next scheduled contest is a home matchup vs. South Carolina State on Dec. 23. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

The Tigers jumped back into the AP Top 25 this week and stand at No. 24 in the country. Clemson has won its first five contests with four coming against Power 5 programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0