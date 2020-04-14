Clemson, Carolina expect modest financial hits from coronavirus

CLEMSON — Clemson and South Carolina expect their athletic departments to take a revenue hit because of the coronavirus, but neither anticipates significant financial distress.

Clemson estimates a loss of about $1 million due to the virus for the fiscal year, which ends June 30. The school expects to fall $3.4 million short of projected revenue, but will spend about $2.4 million less than expected because of the shutdown.

South Carolina expects to turn a slight profit.

“Unless there’s some unforeseen circumstances that arise, we certainly expect to end this fiscal year in the black,” Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner told The Post and Courier on Monday. Exact financial figures were not made available.

Neither department as of Monday afternoon had laid off, furloughed or cut pay for any full-time employees — coaches, administrators, tutors, academic advisers, mental health counselors and others.

At Clemson, most who work in the football facility as janitors and in the cafeteria are employed by a third-party vendor. At USC, they are temporary employees and hourly wage workers.

All have access to health insurance and are eligible to file for unemployment benefits.