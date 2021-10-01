Clemson board approves 5-year contract extension for Clements

During Clements tenure, for the first time, Clemson has been named a Research 1 University by the Carnegie Classification for Institutions of Higher Education and has since been reaffirmed. Approximately $1 billion in new or renovated facilities have been constructed in the past eight years, including the Wilber O. and Ann Powers College of Business, the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, the Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Complex, the Andy Quattlebaum Outdoor Education Center, the Watt Family Innovation Center, and Douthit Hills, the largest construction project in university history. Additionally, under his leadership Clemson has added a pair of high-priority facilities requested by students and employees – the Samuel J. Cadden Chapel and the Early Childhood Education Center.

Clements is a nationally recognized leader in higher education who serves on the board of directors of the American Council on Education, the executive committee for the Council of Competitiveness, the Council of Presidents for the Association of Governing Boards and the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. He also is a member of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors. Clements previously served as the Chair of the Board for the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities.