CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers take 75-38 home win against SC State

CLEMSON (AP) — Hunter Tyson had 13 points and six rebounds in just 13 minutes of play, while freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 11 points and Clemson beat South Carolina State 75-38 on Wednesday night in the Tigers' home opener.

Tyson capped a 10-0 run in the first half with a 3-pointer for a 20-point lead, and he finished with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes to help Clemson build a 36-18 lead. Clyde Trapp made two free throws for a 30-point lead with 6:36 left in the second half.

Clemson (3-0 record) shot 47 percent from the field, scored 25 points off 24 S.C. State turnovers and had a 36-13 advantage in bench points.

Clemson received four votes in the the AP Top 25 poll on Monday after victories over Mississippi State and Purdue in the Space Coast Challenge.

Aamir Simms had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes against S.C. State.

"Coming in, we thought 3-point shooting was the one way South Carolina State could keep the game close, but they made only one and got only 14 off," Brad Brownell, Clemson's head men's basketball coach, said.

"To sustain our defense the way we did, especially in the second half, was really impressive.