The Clemson Tigers (25-16, 9-9) will take on the Kennesaw State Owls (19-19, 9-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools and the second matchup this season. KSU and Clemson met at Stillwell Stadium back on March 22. The Owls and Tigers were tied in the eighth inning before Clemson pulled away, scoring four runs in the eighth to hold off KSU 6-2.