CLEMSON BASEBALL: Parker's homer lifts Tigers over Hokies

CLEMSON -- James Parker's three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the eighth inning lifted Clemson to a 4-2 win over No. 13 Virginia Tech at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1 and claimed their seventh series win in a row over the Hokies, improved to 8-9 overall and 3-6 in the ACC. The Hokies dropped to 10-8 overall and 6-6 in ACC play.

After the Hokies scored an unearned run in the fourth inning, Elijah Henderson lofted a run-scoring single with two outs to tie the score in the fifth inning. Dayne Leonard led off the top of the eighth inning with a home run, the first of his career, to right-center to give Virginia Tech the lead. After the first two batters of the bottom of the eighth inning were retired, Kier Meredith walked and Dylan Brewer was hit-by-pitch. Parker followed with a three-run home run to right-center on an 0-2 pitch, his fifth of the season and third game in a row with a long ball.