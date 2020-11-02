Clemson, ‘Bama close to rare tie

Four times in the 84-year history of The Associated Press college football poll, there has been a tie for No. 1, and not since Aug. 26, 2002.

If a single voter who placed Clemson No. 1 and Alabama No. 2 on Sunday had instead flipped the Tigers and Crimson Tide, the Top 25 would have had tie No. 5.

Alas, a chance for an odd piece of poll history was missed. Clemson stayed No. 1 and Alabama stayed No. 2, but they were separated by a mere two points.

Some voters dinged the Tigers for needing a full 60 minutes to put away Boston College on Saturday. Maybe a little harsh considering Clemson's 18-point comeback was led by freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, making his first career start with star Trevor Lawrence out with COVID-19.

Lawrence will not play next week, either, when the Tigers go to No. 4 Notre Dame. You never know for sure how these things might go, but if Clemson beats the Fighting Irish with its No. 2 quarterback — even if the No. 2 QB is likely a future first-round NFL pick — it's a good bet Clemson will lure back some of those who switched to Alabama this week. Especially with the Crimson Tide off and No. 3 Ohio State hosting Rutgers.