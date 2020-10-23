Clemson Athletic Hall of Famer Bill Mathis passes away

Prior to the Common Draft era, Mathis was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 1960 AFL Draft and the San Francisco 49ers in the 1960 NFL Draft. He would go on to play for the New York Titans from 1960-62 prior to the team’s rebranding as the New York Jets, with whom he played from 1963-69. Mathis was a 1961 All-Pro selection and a 1961 and 1963 AFL All-Star selection. In the 1968 season, he rushed three times and caught three passes from Joe Namath for 20 yards in Super Bowl III as the Jets upset the Baltimore Colts, 16-7, becoming the first former Clemson player to earn a Super Bowl ring. He played 137 career games, the 14th-most by a Clemson player all-time, across 10 professional seasons.