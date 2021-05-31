Cleanliness and the immune system

Dear Doctor: Our sister is a messy housekeeper. She calls it the "hygiene hypothesis," and says it's why her kids don't have asthma or allergies and don't catch colds often. Does avoiding antibacterial products and letting the dogs on the couch really keep her kids healthy? We can't tell if she's kidding.

Dear Reader: We admit that when your letter started out with a mention of housekeeping, we thought you'd written to the wrong columnists. But then you brought it around to an emerging area of study that examines our home environments and their potential effects on health and the immune system. Taken together, these are the basic components of the "hygiene hypothesis," which your sister has been citing.

It's a complex and intriguing collection of theories that began with a specific focus on asthma, but has, over the years, led to a series of broader discussions. In your sister's case, whether or not she's joking, she's referring to questions about our modern-day standards of cleanliness -- that is, the ways in which the spaces where we live and work affect our health in general, and our immune systems in particular.