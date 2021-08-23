Clean needles depend on the blue blood of horseshoe crabs

The environmental groups asked to withdraw their complaint this month after federal officials imposed a permitting process for any commercial activity in the refuge, including horseshoe harvesting, beginning Aug. 15. Even if such permits are denied, Jordan told McMaster that only 20% of its harvest came from the refuge, with most coming from further down the South Carolina coast.

There is a synthetic alternative to the horseshoe crab blood, but it hasn't been widely accepted in the U.S., and meanwhile, Charles River's international competitors are making synthetics and also pressing for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, which Jordan said could hamper domestic efforts like his own.

"My mission is to make sure that any competitor that comes into the United States, from China or any of these other producers, has to go through the same regulatory process that we had to go through, to make sure that it's safe," Jordan said. "If all these synthetics start coming in from other countries, we're going to lose the protection that we've had for all these years, and the safety, and the control of the drug supply."

"We want to have as much stuff made here as we can," McMaster said in response.