Clay, sand, silt, loam: How different soils affect gardens

By now, you probably know what kind of soil you have out there in your "back 40." If planting that rose bush brought up wads of gummy goo, you know to call it clay. If instead you scooped up gritty particles that didn't clump together, you have the other extreme, a sand.

Both extremes in soil have their advantages and shortcomings.

These soils act the way they do mostly because of the size of the particles that make them up. Sand particles are relatively large (by definition from 2- to 5-hundredths of a millimeter across). At the larger end of this range, you can easily see them with your naked eye and feel them between your fingers. Clay particles are very small (by definition less than 2-thousandths of a millimeter across).

It's all about pores

Tiny clay particles have tiny spaces between them — small enough to draw in water and cling to it by capillary action. That can be a bad thing this time of year, when you're likely waiting for the soil to dry enough to become crumbly for planting, or anytime if there's not enough pore space open for roots to get air. Don't let clay soil get too dry before planting, though, or it becomes rock-hard.