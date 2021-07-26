Clark Atlanta students to get a break on their student bills

Clark Atlanta University students and recent graduates will get a break on their bills as the Atlanta institution joined some other schools across the nation in forgiving student debt.

Clark Atlanta on Friday announced that it's clearing all student account balances for the 2020 semesters and the spring and summer 2021 semesters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The school's president, George French Jr., delivered the news in a letter, saying it's a way of thanking students for continuing their education during the pandemic.

"The past two academic years have been emotionally and financially challenging for you and your families due to the COVID-19 pandemic," French wrote. "I understand. That is why I am personally thankful for your resilience, perseverance, and 'find a way or make one' attitudes."

A few other historically Black colleges and universities, such as Delaware State, South Carolina State and Wilberforce universities, have taken similar actions to clear student debt or accounts in recent months.

At Southern University at Shreveport, Louisiana, Chancellor Rodney Ellis this month announced that the school will "eliminate the balances of every student who has attended SUSLA from spring 2020 to spring 2021."