The Claflin University Department of Mass Communications will host a showing of the "Emanuel" movie on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex. The event is free and open to the public.

The run time on the movie is 1 hour and 20 minutes, and a short discussion will follow the viewing.

"Emanuel" is an inspiring testament to the power of forgiveness and highlights the urgent need for deeper racial healing and justice. The themes of "Emanuel" includes forgiveness, repentance, repair, and, ultimately and the ever-present and costly demands of justice.

For more information, contact Dr. Arlecia Simmons at arlsimmons@claflin.edu.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments