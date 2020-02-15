Claflin to install 9th president
Claflin to install 9th president

The inauguration of Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex, when Warmack will be formally installed as Claflin's ninth president.

"I am standing on the shoulders of eight giants who came before me," said Warmack, who began his tenure at Claflin on Aug. 1, 2019. "They were remarkable leaders who displayed tremendous tenacity, courage, drive and a commitment to transform Claflin into one of the nation's leading institutions that happens to be a historically black college/university."

Warmack aims to increase student enrollment and create an experience that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities in the 21st century. Warmack's other priorities include expanding access to academic programs by increasing fundraising to provide scholarships that help students earn a degree.

He said, "Our goal at Claflin is to develop our students holistically, academically, personally, socially, and spiritually. We want our students to graduate from Claflin transformed and ready to change the world.

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack

Warmack

Inauguration Week activities

2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 15: First Daughter's Community & Family Day; Goff Street

Join the first daughter, Morgan Warmack, in celebrating the vibrant mix of cultures on campus and officially kickoff a week of activities. Free, open to the public.

All day, Monday, March 16: Panther Pride/Service Day; on campus

Claflin University was listed among the most beautiful HBCU campuses by Black Southern Belle Magazine. It is defined by buildings listed on the National Registry of Historic Places that received the Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History. Free, open to the public.

6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17: First Lady's Hats and Gloves Tea; Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex

The First Lady's Hats and Gloves Tea is a fundraiser that supports Claflin’s mission of providing scholarships. This will be the first scholarship tea for first lady LaKisha Warmack. The tea is held in conjunction with Women's History Month, which is observed in March. This year's theme,"Valiant Women of the Vote," salutes those at the forefront in the struggle for women's right to vote. Cost: $75/person; $700/table of 10.

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18: Presidential Lecture Series with Susan Taylor; W.V. Middleton Fine Arts Center

Susan L. Taylor, the founder and CEO of the National CARES Mentoring Movement, left publishing after 27 years at Essence Magazine to build National CARES Mentoring, founded as Essence CARES. The National CARES mission is to end inter-generational poverty by securing and transforming the lives of under-resourced black children. National CARES affiliates recruit adults to serve as mentors and role models at local youth-serving organizations. The national group-mentoring programs focus on the emotional, social and academic development of children and the wellness of the adults who parent and mentor them. Free, open to the public.

7 p.m. Thursday, March 19: HBCU presidents vs. Claflin students basketball game; Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack has formed a team of presidential colleagues to play basketball against Claflin University students. Who will have bragging rights of winning the game? Free, open to the public.

7:30 a.m. Friday, March 20: Prayer breakfast; Ministers' Hall

Various leaders of faith-based communities will pray for Dr. Warmack’s leadership as he serves as Claflin’s latest president. By invitation only.

10 a.m. Friday, March 20: Presidential Investiture Ceremony for Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack; Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex

An investiture is the "formal ceremony of conferring the authority and symbols of high office." Free, open to the public.

7 p.m. Friday, March 20: Inaugural benefit concert

