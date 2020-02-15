Claflin to install 9th president

The inauguration of Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex, when Warmack will be formally installed as Claflin's ninth president.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"I am standing on the shoulders of eight giants who came before me," said Warmack, who began his tenure at Claflin on Aug. 1, 2019. "They were remarkable leaders who displayed tremendous tenacity, courage, drive and a commitment to transform Claflin into one of the nation's leading institutions that happens to be a historically black college/university."

Warmack aims to increase student enrollment and create an experience that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities in the 21st century. Warmack's other priorities include expanding access to academic programs by increasing fundraising to provide scholarships that help students earn a degree.

He said, "Our goal at Claflin is to develop our students holistically, academically, personally, socially, and spiritually. We want our students to graduate from Claflin transformed and ready to change the world.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0