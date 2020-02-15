Claflin to install 9th president

Inauguration Week activities
2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 15: First Daughter's Community & Family Day; Goff Street
Join the first daughter, Morgan Warmack, in celebrating the vibrant mix of cultures on campus and officially kickoff a week of activities. Free, open to the public.
All day, Monday, March 16: Panther Pride/Service Day; on campus
Claflin University was listed among the most beautiful HBCU campuses by Black Southern Belle Magazine. It is defined by buildings listed on the National Registry of Historic Places that received the Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History. Free, open to the public.
6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17: First Lady's Hats and Gloves Tea; Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex
The First Lady's Hats and Gloves Tea is a fundraiser that supports Claflin’s mission of providing scholarships. This will be the first scholarship tea for first lady LaKisha Warmack. The tea is held in conjunction with Women's History Month, which is observed in March. This year's theme,"Valiant Women of the Vote," salutes those at the forefront in the struggle for women's right to vote. Cost: $75/person; $700/table of 10.
7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18: Presidential Lecture Series with Susan Taylor; W.V. Middleton Fine Arts Center
Susan L. Taylor, the founder and CEO of the National CARES Mentoring Movement, left publishing after 27 years at Essence Magazine to build National CARES Mentoring, founded as Essence CARES. The National CARES mission is to end inter-generational poverty by securing and transforming the lives of under-resourced black children. National CARES affiliates recruit adults to serve as mentors and role models at local youth-serving organizations. The national group-mentoring programs focus on the emotional, social and academic development of children and the wellness of the adults who parent and mentor them. Free, open to the public.
7 p.m. Thursday, March 19: HBCU presidents vs. Claflin students basketball game; Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex
Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack has formed a team of presidential colleagues to play basketball against Claflin University students. Who will have bragging rights of winning the game? Free, open to the public.
7:30 a.m. Friday, March 20: Prayer breakfast; Ministers' Hall
Various leaders of faith-based communities will pray for Dr. Warmack’s leadership as he serves as Claflin’s latest president. By invitation only.
10 a.m. Friday, March 20: Presidential Investiture Ceremony for Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack; Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex
An investiture is the "formal ceremony of conferring the authority and symbols of high office." Free, open to the public.
7 p.m. Friday, March 20: Inaugural benefit concert