Claflin softball returns to competition after more than a year

After being away from the softball circle for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Claflin University softball team will return to the field Friday to begin the 2021 campaign.

After several schedule changes, the Lady Panthers are all set for opening day versus Fayetteville State University. The doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch. There will be no spectators allowed in the softball venue, but live streaming will be available. Links can be accessed via the softball schedule on the Claflin Athletics Website.

“It is a great feeling to get this opportunity [to play]," said Head Coach James "Marty" Kinard, who is in his fifth season at the helm of the Lady Panthers. "We can’t thank our administration enough for the hard work they have put in to allow us to have this opportunity. Our young ladies have worked extremely hard and excited to put that uniform on again and play against someone else.”

Opening day was delayed but eight days for Claflin. The Lady Panthers were supposed to open their season on Thursday, March 11 versus Livingstone College but the Blue Bears opted out of the season.