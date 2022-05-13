CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers take win in tourney

It took ten innings, but Claflin earned its first-ever NCAA Division II tournament victory Friday outlasting Bloomsburg University 3-2.

The Lady Panthers eliminated the third-seeded Huskies and will now face another elimination game Saturday morning against host Shippensburg at 9 a.m. The Raiders fell to Seton Hill in a winner's bracket game earlier in the day.

Both teams posted zeros through six innings, but Bloomsburg broke through in the top of the seventh when Nicolette Ray blasted a double that rolled to the wall scoring Kayleigh Lenner and Sammi Starr.

Down to its final three outs, Claflin's Kyra Shuler worked a lead-off walk to open the bottom of the seventh inning. Jasmine Dukes reached base after being hit by a pitch. After both runners advanced on stolen bases, Brenay Howard smashed a double that scored Shuler and Dukes to tie the game at 2-2.

Howard was stranded at third, and the game proceeded to extra innings.

Alexandria Beavers opened the 10th inning with a single, and advanced to second on a Marion Goins sacrifice bunt. Beavers took third on a passed ball, then a second passed ball allowed her to cross home plate where she was mobbed by her teammates.

Shaniya Thomas earned the win for Claflin after throwing three innings, allowing three hits and no runs. Bre'Zhay Chambers started the game for the Lady Panthers and threw seven innings giving up two runs on six hits and striking out six batters.

Howard led the Lady Panthers with a hit and two RBIs. Jaelyn Jackson and Goins each had two hits in the victory while Beavers and Kennedy Baskerville each had one hit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0