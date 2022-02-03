CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: For Panthers, new coach, same expectations

New Claflin softball coach Jose Gonzalez spent the last 14 seasons helping build Savannah State into a MEAC powerhouse, and nationally ranked Division II squad.

He takes over a Claflin program that is picked to finish first in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association standings.

"The transition is not much different," Gonzalez said Thursday. "It's just coaching softball. My job is to get these young ladies prepared for a long season with hopes they can go out and produce all year long. There's no added pressure with being picked to finish first, I've been in that situation before."

Claflin is looking to play its first full season since 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, and 2021 was cut short. The Lady Panthers did have a strong showing last year going 8-1 in conference play and advancing to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional.

Marion Goins, who was named preseason all-conference, said she is excited about starting a new season.

"We have a new coach, some new players, we're just excited to get started and see how it goes," Goins said. Last year, we learned that we are capable of advancing to the NCAA tournament, so this year I think we can achieve more."

Shaniya Thomas, also picked to the all-conference team, said Gonzalez is forcing the team to take things more seriously this season.

"Practice is more important that we thought before," Thomas said. "We never know when we're going to be put on a big stage (like the NCAA regionals). I feel like we didn't have enough time to prepare and everything was moving really fast."

Gonzalez said the players are adjusting to his style, the way he runs practice and the he breaks the game down and teaches each player, but he doesn't want this to just be his team.

"I've talked with our seniors, and I told them that I might not be the coach that brought you (to Claflin), but I want this to be the best season of you life," Gonzalez said. "This team is as much theirs as it is mine. I want them to fill me in on the things that I don't know about Claflin softball and the tradition of this program so we can keep that alive."

And being picked to finish first...

"The target on our back doesn't get any bigger," Shaniya Thomas said. "Since my freshman year we have been predicted to finish first in the league. I think that just makes us go as hard as ever. This season is about having one heartbeat, encouragement is the biggest thing, we have to have each other's back."

Claflin is scheduled to open the season Feb. 6 with a doubleheader against Tusculum.

