Claflin ready for full hoops schedule

Claflin University announced its 2021-22 basketball schedules Thursday.

After missing the 2020-21 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Panthers and Lady Panthers will make a welcome return to the court with a schedule of non-conference games as well as Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association games.

“This pandemic continues to be a time of reflection on life, relationships, my purpose and the why specifically for me. Every day I am excited about being around our students and the game it is a blessing that I do not take for granted. Every waking moment is a chance for us all to grow and become better people and take advantage of this precious commodity called life,” Claflin men’s basketball head coach Dr. Ricky Jackson said.

The Panthers will open the season on the road in the Millersville Classic. After meeting the Clarion Golden Eagles, the Panthers will face the host Millersville Marauders.

One of the highlights of the season will be the Panthers’ home opener against the Voorhees Tigers. In addition to facing a longtime rival, the game will also be the 2021 homecoming for the Panthers. The two teams will square off on Saturday, Nov. 20.