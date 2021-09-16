Claflin ready for full hoops schedule

Claflin University announced its 2021-22 basketball schedules Thursday.
After missing the 2020-21 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Panthers and Lady Panthers will make a welcome return to the court with a schedule of non-conference games as well as Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association games.
“This pandemic continues to be a time of reflection on life, relationships, my purpose and the why specifically for me. Every day I am excited about being around our students and the game it is a blessing that I do not take for granted. Every waking moment is a chance for us all to grow and become better people and take advantage of this precious commodity called life,” Claflin men’s basketball head coach Dr. Ricky Jackson said.
The Panthers will open the season on the road in the Millersville Classic. After meeting the Clarion Golden Eagles, the Panthers will face the host Millersville Marauders.
One of the highlights of the season will be the Panthers’ home opener against the Voorhees Tigers. In addition to facing a longtime rival, the game will also be the 2021 homecoming for the Panthers. The two teams will square off on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The Panthers will open CIAA play on the road with a four-game road trip. After opening conference play against the Elizabeth City State Vikings, the team will head to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on the Shaw Bears. From there, the Panthers will head to Petersburg, Virginia, to take on the Virginia State Trojans.
The new year will begin at home for the Panthers with a four-game stand.
Lady Panthers
There will be no shortage of challenges for the Lady Panthers as the team will face a tough set of non-conference opponents that includes three NCAA Division I opponents as well as a challenging slate of CIAA competition.
“We are very excited to welcome everyone back to Claflin women's basketball,” Claflin head coach Revonda Whitley said. “We are looking forward to sharpening our claws early with high-quality opponents in an effort to get ready for an equally challenging conference season. Tullis Arena has been quiet for too long and we are hungry and ready to face each challenge.”
The first test will come right away with the Lady Panthers opening the season on the road against Maryland-Eastern Shore, an NCAA Division I opponent. The team will remain on the road at Augusta, Georgia, taking on the Augusta State Jaguars.
After missing the 2020 homecoming, the Lady Panthers will welcome fans to Tullis Arena for the first time since the 2019-20 season vs. Voorhees. The Lady Panthers will also host Edward Waters before taking on the University of South Carolina-Aiken Pacers. The final home game of the fall will be one of the biggest for the Lady Panthers as the team will host the rival Benedict Lady Tigers in the PawsUp HBCU Classic.