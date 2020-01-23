COLUMBIA – The Benedict Tigers turned an 11-point halftime deficit into a four-point win on Thursday, ending a 3-game losing skid by defeating the Claflin Panthers, 69-65, in a non-conference men’s basketball contest at HRC Arena.
The loss, Claflin's fourth straight, dropped the Panthers to 9-11 overall. Benedict improved to 8-11 with the win.
The loss is also Claflin’s first to Benedict in the last four meetings.
Donnell Frayer, Jr. paced the Panthers with a game-high 21 points. Claflin had three players finish in double digits, as Devin Smith dropped in 15 points and Letrell West added 13 points.
Claflin's Cornellius Reynolds led all rebounders with 10 in the contest.
Benedict had four Benedict players in double figures, led by Deon Joyner with 20 points. Malachi MCoy scored 14 points with a team-high eight rebounds and both Anthony Gomes and Joseph Staton added 11 points.
Claflin led 32-21 at the half. The teams opened the second half exchanging baskets, with Claflin maintaining an 11-point lead (43-32) for most of the first 4:30 of the half.
Then Benedict’s offense picked up. The Tigers used a 15-5 run over the next seven-plus minutes to tie the game at 48-all. From that point the game was nip and tuck with neither team taking more than a three-point advantage.
After the game saw its final tie at 61-61, Benedict outscored Claflin 8-4 down the final stretch.
Claflin will return to action on Monday, Jan. 27 when they host Livingstone College in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division contest at 7:30 p.m.
