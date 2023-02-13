The Claflin men's track and field team finished first overall at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Championship Monday in Winston-Salem.

It's the first CIAA championship for any men's team in the school's history.

"It was a great day for Claflin University," Claflin head coach Garon Jackson said. "The student-athletes showed up and executed the plan. We prepared for every outcome, and put ourselves in a position at the end to win."

Trailing by two points entering the final event, the Panthers 4x400 meter relay team would place first in the event after running a time of 3:19.47. Claflin finished with 98 total points, two better than second-place Livingstone College.

Over the two-day event, Reginald Gore led Claflin with 31 total points. Sunday, he placed first in the mile run with a time of 4:35.79 and was a member of the distance medley relay team that place first with a time of 11:02.78. Monday he place third in the 800 meter run and finished the day with a fourth-place finish in the 5000 meter run.

Jonathan Flemister won the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.35 and placed fourth in the 60 meter dash. He was also a member of the 4x400 relay team that clinched the championship on Monday.

Zion Murry won the 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.44.

"It's my first championship as a head coach," Jackson said. "I wanted my experience to elevate the team. This team is all about the (student-athletes) hard work."

Jackson was named CIAA Indoor Track Coach of the Year, and the team received the Dr. Freddie Vaughn Award given the team with the highest academics.

With the season over, Claflin will focus on qualifying for the NCAA Division II Indoor national championship.