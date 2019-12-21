Brandon Davis and Latrell West combined for 43 points as the Claflin University Panthers won for the second straight game, defeating Shaw University 76-64 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) contest at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) Saturday.
The Panthers will head into the Christmas Holiday Break, winners of four of the last five games for a 6-7 overall record and 3-2 in the CIAA. During the five-game span, the Claflin offense is averaging 73.1 points with highest output of 94 points coming against Savannah State University.
The Panthers will return to action on Jan. 6 against Shaw in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Davis came off the bench to lead the Claflin offensive with a season-high 23 points, hitting 9-of-15 from the field and going 4-for-5 at the charity stripe.
West, who scored 20 points or more for the fourth time this season, finished with 20 points on 7-of-14 from the field that included five three-pointers. He leads the team in three-point baskets with 33.
Two other players scored in double-figures for the Panthers, as Devin Smith dropped in 11 points and Cornellius Reynolds finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Nigel Martin was the top scorer for Shaw, now 4-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play, with a double-double and game-highs in 24 points and 15 rebounds.
The Panthers outscored the Bears 38-26, hitting 48.4-percent (15-of-31) from the floor that included five of their nine three-pointers for the game.
As a team, Claflin has knocked down 90 this season with 55 coming in the last six games.
The two teams played on even terms in the second half, each scoring 38 points.
The biggest lead of the game for the Panthers came with 8:37 left at 62-39.
