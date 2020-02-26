CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panthers oust No. 1 seed Virginia State

Claflin then scored five straight points to push its lead to 10 (40-30) with 17:07 remaining in the contest but Virginia State remained resilient. The Trojans scored six unanswered points to pull within four (40-36), forcing a Claflin timeout at the 15:18 mark.

Virginia State pulled within one, 40-39, at the 13:18 mark but a short jumper by Frayer, Jr. pushed the lead back to three with 12:16 remaining. The Trojans managed to cut the deficit to one on several occasions and took its first lead as Corum hit a tear drop with 1:48 left in the contest, 56-55.

The Panthers regained the lead 28 seconds later as Jailen Williams hit two free throw at the 1:20 mark to put Claflin up by one, 57-56. Virginia State took its last lead of the game at 1:04 as Corum put back a 3-point miss, 58-57. The Panthers scored the final six points of the contest for the five-point margin of victory.

Claflin came out aggressive in the first half. After the teams exchanged baskets over the first eight points, the Panthers offense picked up the intensity.

The Panthers used a 10-0 run over five-plus minute period to take a 14-4 run capped off by a dunk by Reynolds to take a 14-4 lead with 12:15 left in the first half.