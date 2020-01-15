CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Johnson C. Smith University outscored Claflin University 13-8 late in defeating the Panthers 63-58 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division basketball contest on Wednesday.
The road loss snapped a five-game winning streak by Claflin, the program’s longest since joining the CIAA two years ago, dropping the Panthers to 9-8 overall, 5-3 against CIAA teams and 4-1 in the southern division.
Brandon Davis was the only player in double figures for Claflin with 13 points and five rebounds. Letrell West, Donnell Frayer, Jr. and Cornellius Reynolds had eight points each for the Panthers.
Reynolds led Claflin, which outrebounded Johnson C. Smith, 34-32, with nine boards.
JCSU, now 10-5 overall, 4-3 in the CIAA and 2-1 in the division, was led by Cayse Minor with 22 points.
The Panthers shot 54.2-percent (13-for-24) but suffered at 39.3-percent (11-for-28) second half, finishing with a 46.2-percent (24-for-52).
Johnson C. Smith shot 40-percent (22-for-55) in the game.
The Golden Bulls took advantage of 18 attempts at the free throw line, connecting on 16. The Panthers went to the line only five time, hitting just one.
With the contest tied, 50-50, with 5:04 remaining, the Panthers took their last lead of the game on a three-pointer by Davis at the 3:43 mark, 53-50. Johnson C. Smith followed by that basket with eight unanswered points for a 58-53 lead with 2:23 remaining.
From that point, both teams would score five points apiece the rest of the way.
The game opened with Johnson C. Smith scoring the first two points, he Panthers then reeled off 11 straight points over the next four minutes to lead 11-2.
Reynolds provided Claflin with its first double-digit lead at 28-18, hitting one-of-two free throws at the 6:13 of the half.
Johnson C. Smith rallied to finish the half on a 10-5 run to trail 33-28 at intermission.
The Panthers will return to action on Saturday at home against Lincoln University (Pa.) on Saturday (Jan. 18) at 3:30 p.m. for another CIAA contest.
Loss to Golden Bulls keeps Claflin women winless this season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Johnson C. Smith University defeated Claflin University 86-71 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division women’s basketball contest on Wednesday.
The road loss dropped Claflin to 0-15 on the season and 0-8 in league play.
Dashia Jackson led the Lady Panthers with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounding. She was 7-for-13 from the field with a pair of three-pointers and four steals.
Dionna Long followed Jackson in the scoring column for Claflin with 18 points, including a 3-point basket and 7-for-7 night from the charity stripe. Shakarri Mack came off the bench to score 15 points for the Lady Panthers, while Breanna Price rounded out double-digit scoring with 12 points.
The win evened Johnson C. Smith season worksheet to 8-8 and 4-3 against CIAA teams.
Aubrianna Bonner led the Golden Bulls with a game-high 29 points and 11 steals. Le’Zarea Bowens and Malia Rivers added 14 points each for Johnson C. Smith.
The contest saw the Lady Panthers end the first quarter behind early for the first time in four games at 25-21. In the four previous first quarters, Claflin edged its opponents by a 58-45 margin and shot 35.3-percent (24-for-68) from the field, while holding its oppositions at 30.2-percent (16-for-53).
Johnson C. Smith outscored Claflin 26-12 in the second quarter to push its first quarter lead to a 51-31 halftime advantage.
In the third quarter, the Golden Bulls expanded their lead to 75-46 by scoring 24 of the period’s 37 points.
The Lady Panthers were able to cut into Johnson C. Smith lead in the fourth quarter by outscoring the home team 25-11. The 25-point offensive production was the most scored in a quarter by Claflin this season.
The Lady Panthers finished the final quarter shooting 52.9-percent (9-for-17) from the floor with three three-pointers and 4-of-5 at the free throw line.
Claflin made 42.4-percent (25-for-59) of its shots from the floor, with four three-point baskets.
The 71-point total was a season-high for the Lady Panthers, eclipsing the mark of 63 points scored against Virginia Union last week.
Claflin will host Lincoln University (Pa.) in a CIAA contest on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
