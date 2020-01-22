COLUMBIA – When the Claflin University Panthers and the Tigers of Benedict College take center court inside the HRC Arena on Thursday, it will pit the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) against the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).
The contest will start 20 minutes after the completion of the women’s game at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Since the move to the CIAA, the Panthers are 4-1 against teams from the SIAC, including an 89-79 victory over Benedict last season in Orangeburg.
In the last 27 meetings, Benedict holds a 15-12 advantage, but Claflin has dominated the series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 games, including the past three by an average of 9.3 points.
This year, both teams will bring three-game losing streaks into the matchup as Claflin is 9-10 and Benedict is 7-11.
The last taste of victory for the two teams came on the very same day (Jan. 11), when Claflin upended Bowie State University 66-60 and Benedict was an 80-64 winner over Paine College.
The contest on Thursday will feature a high-scoring Benedict team that is averaging 74.9 points with eight games of 80 points or more.
Claflin hopes to counter the Tigers offense with a defense that’s allowing 69.1 points this season and holding opponents to 30.2-percent shooting from the three-point range.
Claflin is forcing 14.7 turnovers a game, including 6.1 steals.
On offense, the Panthers are led by Letrell West at 13.9 points and Brandon Davis with 11.3 points.
Claflin is generating an average of 70.5 points per game.
Deon Joyner leads three players in double figures for Benedict at 13.8 pints followed by Tajh Green and Joseph Staton at 12.5 points and 12.4 points, respectively.
Claflin will host Livingstone College in in a CIAA Southern Division contest on Monday.
Lady Panthers to
visit Benedict
COLUMBIA - The Claflin University women’s basketball team will travel to Columbia to face a familiar opponent in Benedict College on Thursday at the 5:30 p.m. inside the HRC Arena.
Claflin, winless on the season in 17 outings, will try end the streak at the hands of a Benedict team that is 16-2 and winners of its last 11 games.
Dionna Long is the top scorer for Claflin at 12.2 points with 12 games in double figures. Dashia Jackson is second on the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game and leads the team in three-point baskets with 35. Shakarri Mack is averaging 10.2 points per game for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Tigers have won 16 of the last 25 games against Claflin, but the last three have gone in favor of the Lady Panthers. Claflin won last year’s meeting 68-63 at home behind the 19-point effort of Jackson, who also hit five three-pointers.
Claflin will entertain Livingstone College in a southern division matchup at home on Monday.
Claflin track and field
has solid early showing
COLUMBIA — The Claflin University men's and women's track and field teams had solid showings this past weekend as they opened the 2020 season at the University of South Carolina Gamecock Opener.
The Panther men's team was led by junior sprinter Ashtin Knowles, who ran a personal best 34.99 in the 300 meters in route to capturing the bronze medal. Knowles also finished 28th out of 121 competitors in the 200 meters, clocking a time of 22.27.
Also finishing in the top 10 for the Claflin men was sophomore LaCarlos Watlington, who placed 7th in the 300 meters in a time of 35.85.
On the women's side, freshman Alliyah Allwood paced the Lady Panthers, finishing tied for 17th in the 60 meters. In her first-ever 800 meters, lone senior Faith McKie, posted a 2:31.55 to finish 31st among 53 competitors.
Sophomore Zaria Nelson threw an 11.09 meters (36-04.75) to finish 25th overall in the shot put.
Both teams will return to action this Saturday-Sunday, January 25-26 at the JDL Flat Is Flat Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C.
