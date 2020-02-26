CLAFLIN BASEBALL:

Gerardric Dobbs hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as Claflin University rallied past Clark Atlanta University, 7-6, in a non-conference baseball game at Mirmow Field on Wednesday.

Claflin's second straight win improved the Panthers to 4-7 heading into this weekend’s Peach Belt Conference series at UNC-Pembroke. The three-game series gets underway Friday (Feb. 28) at 6 p.m. followed by single games on Saturday (Feb. 29) and Sunday (Mar. 1) at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

In defeating Clark Atlanta for the sixth straight game, the Panthers were down to their last strike with Jalen Sprull reached second base for Claflin, representing the tying run. Justice Page immediately put Dobbs in the hole at 0-2, setting the stage for the game-winning home run on the next pitch. Dobbs drilled the pitch over the left-field wall.

Claflin didn't lead until Dobbs hit. Clark Atlanta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning and increased the margin to 3-0 with another run in the third. Claflin closed the gap to 3-2 with a pair of runs in its bottom half of the third and later tied game at 3-3 in the fifth. The Panthers only had two hits at that point of the game.

Clark Atlanta added three runs over the next two innings for 6-3 lead heading in the bottom of the seventh.