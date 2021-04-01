CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers host USC Aiken in last home series of season

Hubbard also raised his team-leading strikeout total to 26. Charles Jackson is second on the staff behind Hubbard in strikeouts with 23 followed by X’zavier Johnson at 16.

Steve Joyner, Da’Avion Sumpter, and Quinten Kinard remain the top three hitters for the Panthers. Joyner, who started all 23 games for Claflin this season, is batting .274 with a team-high 23 hits. His five-game hitting streak was snapped in the series finale against Columbus State. During the span, Joyner batted .315 (6-for-19).

Sumpter and Kinard are both hitting .259. Sumpter, who has hit safely in the last three games, has collected 21 hits and driven in 12 runs. Kinard has been consistent over the Panthers' last 10 games, hitting a solid .263 (10-for-38).

Smith is the top home run hitter for Claflin with three to go with 11 RBIs.

Claflin will face a USC Aiken team that comes to Orangeburg with an 11-11 overall record and 11-11 in the PBC. The Pacers are led by the trio of Jackson Hannon, Morgan Hyde, and Sean McQuillan.