CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers drop series to Columbus State, 2-1

The Panthers' defense was solid the rest of the way to capture the win.

Gay finished the contest 1-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs. Johnson led the team in the run department with two.

Dermus Strozier, 1-0, went 4.2 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, three walks with three strikeouts picked up the win, and Talmon Hubbard, who went 4.1 innings earned the save.

Tyler Cadenhead, 2-1, was the loser for the Cougars.

In the second game, Columbus State used a six-run fifth inning to break open the contest. The big inning put the Cougars ahead by a 9-1 margin. After Claflin scored one run in the bottom of the fifth, Columbus State added three and in sixth and two in the seventh for its 14 runs.

Da'Avion Sumpter and Jordan McCray, who came off the bench to hit a homerun in his first at-bat, were the only two Panthers to cross the plate in game two.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Isaac Bouton and Robert Brooks who had three runs each.

Jamie Boatright (2-0) pitched six innings in picking up the win for Columbus State. X'zavier Johnson (0-6) was the losing pitcher for Claflin, going four innings.