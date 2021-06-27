Cindric wins 4th Xfinity Series race of season at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. — Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off a hard-charging Ty Gibbs on a Sunday full of big hits at Pocono Raceway.

Cindric, the reigning champion in NASCAR's second-tier series, won the season opener at Daytona and added victories at Phoenix and Dover to grab the points lead. The 22-year-old Cindric has this final season before a scheduled move next year to Cup to drive for Wood Brothers Racing.

With Brad Keselowski seemingly headed to Roush Fenway Racing, Cindric, though, could instead move directly into the No. 2 Ford at Team Penske.

He will make his sixth Cup start of the season next week at Road America in Wisconsin.

Gibbs was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.

Cindric won his 12th career Xfinity race, his 3-second lead down the stretch clipped to a half-second by Gibbs over the final two laps.

"This thing's never easy. I had to avoid two wrecks today," Cindric said. "This track was on our kill list since last year."