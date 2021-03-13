Cindric holds on in final restart, wins again at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Austin Cindric used a dominant performance and a good restart with two laps left Saturday for his second straight victory at Phoenix Raceway.

Cindric won again on the track where he captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in November.

He led 119 of 200 laps in the No. 22 Ford and was never far from the front of the field, but he had to survive a chaotic restart with a couple laps left for his second victory of the season.

Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old who won in his first Xfinity start on the road course at Daytona last month, was second after starting 27th. Gibbs — who is the grandson of three-time Super Bowl winner Joe Gibbs and part of Joe Gibbs Racing — also won the ARCA race in Phoenix on Friday night.

Gibbs worked his way into the top 10 by the end of the first stage and then moved into the top five late in the race. He took advantage of the final tense restart — which included a stretch of five-wide racing for a few seconds — to push into second place.

Justin Allgaier gave Cindric a hard run on the final restart, pulling to the outside for the pass, but he got too close to the wall, lost traction and Cindric was able to shoot by and win with room to spare. Allgaier fell to eighth, which was his first top 10 of the season.