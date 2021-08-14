Cindric completes Team Penske sweep with Xfinity win at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Cindric went for the win Saturday. AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley opted for the points.

It proved to be the difference at Indianapolis.

Cindric took the lead to start the third stage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and pulled away for his series-leading fifth win of the the season. He beat Allmendinger by 2.108 seconds and the defending series champ gave Team Penske its second win of the day at the Brickyard. Haley finished third.

"I can't even begin to put into words what it means to win at Indianapolis," Cindric said after celebrating by singing "Back Home Again In Indiana" while crossing the yard of bricks. "It's a racers dream, man. It's not the win'. It's getting here, being able to compete and the guys here know what that means."

Cindric dumped water on his father, Penske president Tim Cindric, before kissing the yard of bricks. The elder Cindric went to victory lane earlier Saturday, too, when Will Power won the IndyCar race.

The younger Cindric's grandfather, Jim Trueman, also went to victory lane with Bobby Rahal in 1986. Trueman died 11 days later. His other grandfather, Carl Cindric, built high-performance racing engines. He died in March and Tim Cindric said he was thinking about both men as the race ended.