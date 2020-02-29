CIAA tourney: Balancing basketball, partying for 75 years

Tom Murray, the president of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, estimates the CIAA tournament produced an estimated economic impact of $43.7 million last year in Charlotte. He said it has generated an estimated $600 million in total economic impact over the previous 14 years, including $370 million in direct visitor spending.

Other cities have taken notice.

Baltimore outbid Charlotte for the right to host the tournament for the next three years, offering more in scholarship money to students.

Murray said Charlotte will push to get the tournament back in the next contract.

CIAA fan Albert Huntley, from Charlotte, said he hopes Murray is right and the event will return soon.

"This tournament, it's about meeting people," said Huntley, who has been attending the event for more than 15 years. "A lot things go down here."

Vaughan said in the old days teams would stick around at the tournament for the entire week instead of returning home after being eliminated from play. He said they would go to nearby gyms and play more unofficial games.

That doesn't happen anymore, but he said the environment at the CIAA is tough to beat, which is why he keeps coming back.