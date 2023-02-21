MEN
Feb. 21
8 Livingston vs. 9 Elizabeth City State, 8:50 p.m.
5 Winston-Salem State 67, 12 Saint Augustine’s 54
6 Lincoln vs. 12 Johnson C. Smith
7 Shaw vs. 10 Bowie State
Feb. 22-23
1 Virginia Union vs. Livingston-Elizabeth City State winner, 6:40 p.m 2/22
4 Claflin vs. Winston-Salem State, 8 p.m. 2/23
3 Virginia State vs. Lincoln-Johnson C Smith winner, 6 p.m. 2/23
2 Fayetteville State vs. Shaw-Bowie State winner
Feb. 24
Semifinals
Feb. 25
Championship
WOMEN
Feb. 21
8 Johnson C. Smith 72, 9 Virginia Union 54
5 Elizabeth City State vs. 12 Saint Augustine’s, 2:20 p.m.
6 Shaw 62, 11 Claflin 49
7 Virginia State vs. 10 Livingstone
Feb. 22-23
1 Fayetteville State vs. Johnson C Smith, 2:20 p.m. 2/22
4 Bowie State vs. Elizabeth City State-Saint Augustine’s winner, 2 p.m. 2/23
3 Winston-Salem State vs. Shaw, noon 2/23
2 Lincoln vs. Virginia State-Livingstone winner, 4:30 p.m. 2/22
Feb. 24
Semifinals
Feb. 25
Championship