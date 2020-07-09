CIAA, SIAC fall sports shut down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHARLOTTE – On Thursday, Claflin University's athletic conference (the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) and Benedict College's athletic conference (the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) each announced that all fall conference sports will be shut down in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Claflin's fall sports are women's volleyball and both men's and women's cross country, while Benedict's fall sports are football, women's volleyball and both men's and women's cross country.

The Board of Directors for the CIAA, in conjunction with its athletic directors association (CIAA ADA), voted that NCAA sport competition sponsored by the conference will not occur during the fall of 2020 due to ongoing safety concerns associated with COVID-19.

According to a CIAA release, the decision is informed by the reality that several CIAA member schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. The recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of these states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA member institutions.