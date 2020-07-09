CIAA, SIAC fall sports shut down

CHARLOTTE – On Thursday, Claflin University's athletic conference (the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) and Benedict College's athletic conference (the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) each announced that all fall conference sports will be shut down in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Claflin's fall sports are women's volleyball and both men's and women's cross country, while Benedict's fall sports are football, women's volleyball and both men's and women's cross country.
The Board of Directors for the CIAA, in conjunction with its athletic directors association (CIAA ADA), voted that NCAA sport competition sponsored by the conference will not occur during the fall of 2020 due to ongoing safety concerns associated with COVID-19.
According to a CIAA release, the decision is informed by the reality that several CIAA member schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. The recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of these states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA member institutions.
The CIAA will explore the possibility of a modified schedule of competition for football and volleyball as well as men’s and women’s cross country during the spring of 2021, as efforts to flatten the curve of new COVID-19 cases progress.
The CIAA and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) released a joint statement regarding this matter: “The CIAA and SIAC both appreciate and understand the significant impact of today’s announcements with regard to the status of 2020 Fall sports. Both the CIAA and SIAC enjoy athletic-related events, traditions, and rivalries that date back over 100 years. However, in light of the increased health and safety risks confronting much of the country, today the CIAA and SIAC affirm that the welfare of our student-athletes is sacrosanct and must preempt all other considerations when evaluating any return to competition efforts.”
The CIAA will have a virtual press conference on Friday to address Thursday's decision on fall sports.
