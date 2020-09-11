Church seeks families of founding members; Good Hope AME turns 157 this year

Snider said the church grounds were also the site of a Masonic Temple.

"Instructors from Claflin College and (then) South Carolina State College visited the church and chose the church as a site to establish a Masonic organization. The Masonic Temple was located on the church grounds," Snider said.

The present church, located at 1849 Carver School Road, was dedicated in 1992 and is led by the Rev. Dr. Georgeann Pringle. The church has 350 members.

A child development and learning center and the addition of a new sound system are among the church’s accomplishments. It has also participated in a summer feeding program, along with prison and nursing home ministries.

Since 2011, single’s, couple’s and senior’s ministries have been established, a 15-passenger van has been purchased and a food bank ministry and Clothes Closet have started.

The Good Hope Medical Clinic was also added to assist individuals with their medical needs. The church hosts a medical clinic every third Friday of each month.

Snider said the church is special because it is a family-oriented church, with both her maternal and paternal great-great-grandfathers having their names on the church's cornerstone.