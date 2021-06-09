CHURCH NEWS

Events
- Good Hope Baptist Church in Cope will hold a vaccination clinic for individuals 18 and over at 4 p.m. Friday, June 18. Their Food Bank will be open at 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.
- Exodus Baptist Church, 2431 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, will hold parking lot services for Father’s Day at 10 a.m. Information: 803-533-7388. Come early.
- St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., to hold services at 10 a.m. Sundays.
- Canaan UMC, 5659 Slab Landing Road, Cope, holding regular services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required.
- Sardis Baptist Church will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Meals provided will be on a first come, first serve basis at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through August 13 at Sardis Baptist Church.