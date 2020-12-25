CHURCH NEWS

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled.
Events
One Hundred Distinguished Christian Women Ministry is taking orders for its Missionary Founder fruit cakes for New Year’s. Information: MaryJuliia Kemp, 803-664-3808 or 937-5179; email, ohdcministry at gmail.com.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 1065 Sprinkle Ave., to hold parking lot church service until further notice, 9-10 a.m. Bible study, Wednesday nights via conference call (number is 1-503-300-6845; access number is 257457).
Back To Church Sunday gives members of Live Oak AME Church an opportunity to continue the movement and call of action to bring people back to church. Public invited.
True Vine Temple Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Reach us at www.truevinetemple.net.
Soup kitchens, food banks
New Mount Zion Baptist Church Food Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays; 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m., 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays; noon-1:30 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays. 1739 Amelia St., 803-536-1241.
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays. 300 Green St. 803-536-1547.
Elem Missionary Baptist Church, Harleyville: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, church dining hall. 843-462-7242.
Trinity UMC: noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Wednesdays, 185 Boulevard St. NE.
First Baptist Church: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, 1240 Russell St.
Williams Chapel AME Church: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, 1198 Glover St.
Good Hope AME Church: 5 p.m. third Friday. 1849 Carver School Road, Cope. Also voter registration. 803-531-9528.
Refuge Temple of Praise: 10:30 a.m.-noon first and third Saturdays, 115 Popular St.
Greater Faith Baptist Church: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Fellowship Hall, 203 Dorchester St. 803-536-5258.
Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ: 9-11 a.m. third Saturday. 282 Progressive Way, Denmark. Delivery services for home-bound clients, must have a S.C. ID and Denmark address; 803-703-0308. Sandra Isaac, 803-703-0308.