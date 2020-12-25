CHURCH NEWS

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled.

Events

One Hundred Distinguished Christian Women Ministry is taking orders for its Missionary Founder fruit cakes for New Year’s. Information: MaryJuliia Kemp, 803-664-3808 or 937-5179; email, ohdcministry at gmail.com.

Macedonia Baptist Church, 1065 Sprinkle Ave., to hold parking lot church service until further notice, 9-10 a.m. Bible study, Wednesday nights via conference call (number is 1-503-300-6845; access number is 257457).

Back To Church Sunday gives members of Live Oak AME Church an opportunity to continue the movement and call of action to bring people back to church. Public invited.

True Vine Temple Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Reach us at www.truevinetemple.net.

Soup kitchens, food banks

New Mount Zion Baptist Church Food Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays; 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m., 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays; noon-1:30 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays. 1739 Amelia St., 803-536-1241.