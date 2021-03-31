Choosing positivity

Dear Annie: Just wanted to say thank you for including the letters from people who really love and appreciate their spouses. Life has been difficult lately for many of us, and reading positive words is uplifting. Dwelling on people's often-petty complaints makes me feel down while reading inspiring words of love and appreciation makes me feel hopeful. -- Keep the Positivity Coming!

Dear Keep the Positivity: Thank you for your kind words. Cheers to positivity. The conscious brain can only hold one thought at a time, so choose a positive one whenever you remember.

Dear Annie: I have been with my husband 40 years now, and we've been married 30 years in July. I found out, just recently, that he has a son -- two months younger than my son -- with a woman he was cheating on me with when I was pregnant with our first child. How could I have been so blind to the fact that he had this whole other side to him?