DEAR READERS: Merry Christmas! On this day and throughout this week, we historically choose to celebrate. While this is a Christian holiday, it has become a marker for the time of year when family and friends pause from work and school and choose to spend time together.
My prayer is that every one of us will take a few minutes today and throughout the days leading up to the end of the year to practice gratitude. Let's ask ourselves what brings us joy and happiness. Identify that for yourself, and allow the notion of it to flourish.
At the end of the year, many people become emotional and reflective. It is also important to count your blessings and to actively choose to be grateful for all of the blessings in your life. Recognizing that you have power in your own choices can help you through this time of year.
For those who are Christian, think about the meaning of this holiday, the time when Jesus was born. The birth story of Christ is one of mystery. Despite poverty and hardship, he came into the world and led a movement that would change it forever.
Do you have the ability to look at your life and choose to hold onto the good things, even if you are experiencing difficulties, sadness or other friction? Do you think you can choose to live in the moment and claim whatever happiness is waiting there for you?
I believe that it is possible to seek happiness in a proactive way. How? When you find yourself in the company of family and friends, choose to notice the good things about each person. Resist the temptation to pick at your loved ones. Point out something noteworthy about each person that you can celebrate. You can acknowledge a student for doing a great job. You can compliment the cook. Rejoice at seeing people you have missed over the past year. The point here is to identify something to celebrate about others and about yourself -- and say it out loud.
For your part, if you don't want to talk too much about yourself, choose a couple of things you can willingly say, and then pivot. Pick safe topics that you can insert in the conversation that will not lead to a probe. Because most people like to talk about themselves, you can get the attention off of yourself quickly if you ask a lot of questions. This, in turn, will protect your privacy, but do your best not to hide. Claim something positive about your life, and say it out loud. It doesn't have to be earth-shattering, but it should be true. When you choose joy, you welcome others to do the same. And at the end of the day, you may just feel the happiness that you seek.
