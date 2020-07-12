Choose the right canner for home canning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many myths exist about safe ways to can foods. The reality is that food must be processed using the right equipment and the right recipes to ensure safety. The type of canner you need depends on the food you want to preserve. A water bath canner is used to preserve acid foods like fruits and pickled foods. Low-acid foods, like vegetables and meats, must be canned in a pressure canner. Tomatoes can be processed in either type of canner, but always add lemon juice to be sure they are acid enough.

Boiling water bath canner

A boiling water bath canner is simply a big pot with a removable rack to hold the jars, and a fitted lid. It must be big enough to cover the jars with 1 to 2 inches of boiling water.

If you have an electric stove, be sure that the canner has a flat bottom, and that the canner is no more than 4 inches wider in diameter than the element or burner that you will be using. When the canner is centered on the element, the canner should not extend more than 2 inches on any side. This is important so that all the jars will be processed uniformly.

Pressure canner—not pressure cooker